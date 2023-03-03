Brian Corey Hawes, 54, of Paducah, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Corey, as most people knew him, was born in Paducah on Thursday, Jan. 17, 1969, to Duane and Cathy Hawes. He was employed as a health physicist with Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant/Northwind.

Service information

Mar 4
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, March 4, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
9:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
