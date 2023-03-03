Brian Corey Hawes, 54, of Paducah, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Corey, as most people knew him, was born in Paducah on Thursday, Jan. 17, 1969, to Duane and Cathy Hawes. He was employed as a health physicist with Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant/Northwind.
He was a lifetime blood platelet donor, contributing 57 gallons. He was a volunteer referee for Chaos Pro Wrestling, a University of Kentucky men’s basketball fan and chief instructor of Mid America Ski School from 1989 to 1993. He was a nearly 40-year member of AWSA and the KY Lake Ski Nuts, a rated safety director for 15 years and continued to support AWSA tournaments through last year. Best known as a jumper, Corey became a member of the prestigious “One and A Half Club” in 1989 with a jump of 151 feet.
His Christian faith was very important to him, and was expressed through his service with the ACTS Ministry of Heartland Church. Family was very important to Corey, and he was a good friend to many. He’ll be greatly missed by family and friends.
Mr. Hawes is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melanie Myers; his daughter, Josie Thompson (Zak) of Tacoma, Washington; his sons, Jackson Hawes of Paducah and Hunter Hawes (Marianne) of Jackson, Tennessee; his mother, Cathy Burkhead (Joe) of Paducah; stepmother Rita Hawes of Benton, Kentucky; “Granny” Lois York of Benton; his sister, Dara Smith (Daniel) of Benton; his granddaughters, Layla, Lucy and River Thompson; his father-in-law, Mike Myers (Vickie) of Paducah; brother-in-law Mikey Myers (Johnna) of Paducah; three nieces, Mallory and Finley Myers of Paducah, and Darcy Smith of Benton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Hawes was preceded in death by his father, Duane Hawes, and his infant brothers, Jerry Duane Hawes and Michael Scott Hawes.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Nate Williams and the Rev. Mark Glass officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Red Cross, McCracken County Chapter, 232 N. 8th St. Paducah, KY 42001 or ACTS Ministry, c/o Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
