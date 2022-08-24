Brent Johnson, 44, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home.

Brent was born in Paducah on Nov. 2, 1977, to the late Larry E. Johnson and Sheri Sheets Johnson. He was the owner and operator of Popeyes Restaurant. Brent was a member of Heartland Church. As an avid outdoorsman, he was drawn to fishing and duck, deer and turkey hunting. He and his wife, Jenny, loved to travel and had been blessed to see beautiful parts of the country.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation
Thursday, August 25, 2022
3:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
