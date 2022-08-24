Brent Johnson, 44, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home.
Brent was born in Paducah on Nov. 2, 1977, to the late Larry E. Johnson and Sheri Sheets Johnson. He was the owner and operator of Popeyes Restaurant. Brent was a member of Heartland Church. As an avid outdoorsman, he was drawn to fishing and duck, deer and turkey hunting. He and his wife, Jenny, loved to travel and had been blessed to see beautiful parts of the country.
Brent will be remembered for being loving, patient and someone who cared deeply for others. He had a unique way of blending himself as laid back yet with a big personality. Brent was blessed with the ability to easily connect with others and make them feel completely comfortable with who they were. He was a hard worker and someone who just plain and simple got things done.
Brent is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jenny Halvorson Johnson; his two daughters, Madison Johnson of Paducah and Eva Johnson of Paducah; his sons, Brennen Johnson of Paducah and Justin Johnson of La Porte, Texas; his mother, Sheri Sheets Johnson of Paducah; his brother, Matt Johnson (Kristi) of Paducah; one brother-in-law, Tommy Halvorson (Brynn) of Oakland, California; his maternal grandmother, Pat Sheets of Paducah; one granddaughter, Ashlynn Johnson; three nieces, Chaney Johnson, Anna-McCall Johnson and Finley Johnson; and one nephew, Linden Halvorson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry E. Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Earl and Allen Johnson; and his maternal grandfather, George Sheets.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
