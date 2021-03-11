Brent Maurice Coneal, 41, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, died at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He attended Worldwide Church of God in Paducah.
Mr. Coneal is survived by three brothers, Willie Coneal III of Tacoma, Washington, Timothy Coneal of Mayfield and Stephen Coneal of Paducah; six sisters, Marcia Coneal of Mayfield, Beverly Marji and Bridgette Concentine, both of Paducah, Renita Coneal and Andrea Coneal, both of Tampa, Florida, and Stephanie Rowan of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Coneal Jr., and Marcella Motley Coneal.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Oakton with the Rev. Robert Kendrick officiating.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.