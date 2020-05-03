METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brenda Ilene Wiseman, 76, of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for Brenda will be private. Burial will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating.
Brenda was a seamstress at the Good Luck Glove Factory and a member of Southland Baptist Church.
Brenda is survived by her children, Tim Wiseman and wife, Tonya; Tom Wiseman and wife, Margaret; Tammie Obermark and husband, J.T.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Oxford, and sister-in-law.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Gladys (Smith) Oxford; husband, Bobby Wiseman; one sister and two brothers.
Memorials may be made to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be
left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.