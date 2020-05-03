Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.