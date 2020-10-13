HICKORY — Brenda Kay Williamson, 61, of Hickory, died at 6:36 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home.
She was a self-employed photographer and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Williamson of Hickory; two sons, Kevin James of Paducah and Billy Terrell of Las Vegas; a stepson, Shawn Williamson of Texas; her father, Wayne McKinney of Eddyville; a sister, Susan Riddle of Marshall County; a grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Fay (Hughes) Williamson; and a brother.
There will be no services or visitation held at this time.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
