Brenda Faye Williams, 72, of Benton, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah

She was a member of Calvert City church of Christ. She and her husband, Jerry, enjoyed farming and managed a wholesale bait business for 20 years. She also worked as a teller at the Paducah Bank and Trust, and was a cashier at Shop-O-Rama, before becoming a caregiver for her parents.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Sunday, January 15, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 15, 2023
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
