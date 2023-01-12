Brenda Faye Williams, 72, of Benton, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah
She was a member of Calvert City church of Christ. She and her husband, Jerry, enjoyed farming and managed a wholesale bait business for 20 years. She also worked as a teller at the Paducah Bank and Trust, and was a cashier at Shop-O-Rama, before becoming a caregiver for her parents.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Kirstin Butterbaugh, Amber Bell and Mason Webb, all of Paducah; two brothers, Rusty Williams of Foristell, Missouri, and Rob Williams of Wildwood, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Williams; and her daughter, Michele Webb. Her parents were Robert Williams and Lillie Faye Robinson Williams.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Lance Cordle officiating. Interment will follow at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens.
Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Awareness, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
