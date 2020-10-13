Brenda Stringer, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Stringer was retired from the State of Kentucky as a social worker and a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are her three children, Michelle Wyatt of Paducah, Robin Walker of Paducah, and Neil (Rose) Stringer of Paducah; one brother, Gary Roberts; seven grandchildren, Jacob Sharer, Austin Sharer, Chase Byrum, Blake Byrum, Kara Donnley, Lindsey Sharer, and Kirsten Stringer; six great-grandchildren, Amanda Petter, Eva Byrum, Gabriella Owen, MacKenzie Byrum, Jaden Owen, and Charley Byrum; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Stringer; one sister, Linda Mathis; and her parents, Rudolph and Esther Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, with the Rev. Hutch Hutcheson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
