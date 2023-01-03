Brenda Shoulta Hatton, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

Mrs. Hatton was born on Nov. 20, 1950 in Paducah, to the late, William Franklin ‘Bill’ Shoulta and Catherine Elizabeth Kortz Shoulta. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she was a eucharistic minister. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Hughes Electronic Supply. Brenda was a longtime volunteer with the St. Mary School System, a past Cub Scout den mother and a past coach with the Lone Oak Khoury League. She was a collector of Barbie Dolls and a member of the West Kentucky Barbie Club. Brenda was a loving mother and especially loved her grandchildren.

