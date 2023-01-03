Brenda Shoulta Hatton, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Hatton was born on Nov. 20, 1950 in Paducah, to the late, William Franklin ‘Bill’ Shoulta and Catherine Elizabeth Kortz Shoulta. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she was a eucharistic minister. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Hughes Electronic Supply. Brenda was a longtime volunteer with the St. Mary School System, a past Cub Scout den mother and a past coach with the Lone Oak Khoury League. She was a collector of Barbie Dolls and a member of the West Kentucky Barbie Club. Brenda was a loving mother and especially loved her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by two sons, Todd Hatton and his wife, Angela of Omaha, Nebraska and Brad Hatton and his wife, Gale of Paducah; her granddaughters, Abigail Catherine Hatton and Madeline Elizabeth Hatton both of Paducah; twin grandsons, Benjamin Phillip Hatton and Ethan Joseph Hatton both of Omaha, Nebraska; a sister, Pamela Shoulta Crawley of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. With 6 p.m. prayers being said.
Visitation will also be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the St. Mary School System 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
