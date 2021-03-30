COLUMBUS — Brenda Lee Ray, 74, of Columbus, died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Clinton Place in Clinton.
She was of the Baptist faith, worked with Ray Family Farms, and was a housekeeper.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Ray of Columbus; two sons, Steve Ray of Clinton and Kevin Ray of Columbus; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly A. Potter of Malvern, Arkansas, and Valerie S. Miller of East Prairie, Missouri; and a brother, Bobby D. Kestner of Sikeston, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by a sister. Her parents were Eurie Lee and Gretna Mae Brantley Kestner.
Services were Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with the Rev. David Dixon officiating.
Burial followed in Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickman County Rescue Squad, PO Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031; or Hickman County Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031.
Brown Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.
