Brenda Miller, 64, of Paducah, passed away at 5:28 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Brenda was of the Catholic faith and had been attending Fremont Baptist Church. Brenda was a native of Caldwell County and attended Caldwell County High School. Brenda was a Case Manager for the Purchase Area Development District for 16 years. She had worked at Lourdes as a LPN nurse. Brenda favorite pastime was reading and enjoying her four dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Gary William Miller; one son, Josh Miller of Boaz; one sister, Glenda Carner of Paducah; one brother, James Michael (Karolyn) Miller of Fredonia; three grandchildren, Salena (Travis) Palmer, Bre Miller and Abby Miller; one great grandchild, Briley Palmer; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding in death was her father, James Wesley Skees and mother, Christine Daughtery Fuller; and daughter-in-law, Tabatha Miller.
Private services will be held with Rev. Gary Cruse officiating and burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no public visitation
Expression of sympathy may be made to McCracken County Humane Society 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY.
