Brenda Raye Metz, 68, of Ashland City, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. She attended Triton College in Chicago and was a legal assistant and an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Dan Metz of Ashland City; mother Edith Marie (Hollingsworth) Cobb of Gilbertsville; and sisters Tina Plumlee and husband Keith of Reidland and Valarie Dukes and husband Terry of West Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Ray Cobb.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton with the Rev. Larry Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Dr., Paducah, KY 42003.
