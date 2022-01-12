METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brenda M. Fulkerson, 64, of Metropolis, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Private services will be held.
Brenda is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Kevin Fulkerson; stepmother, Sharon Martin; two sons, Dustin Kotter and Brandon Kotter; special granddaughter, Skye Kotter; four grandchildren, Caleb Balderas, Kaitlyn Kotter, Ashley Kotter, Rebecca Kotter; one great grandson, Daxton Kotter; sister, Paula Greer and husband Doc; two brothers, Jim Martin and wife Candice and Tim Martin; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Martin; mother, Jane Martin; and one sister, Debbie Massey.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
