SMITHLAND — Brenda Lee Wood, 71, of Smithland, passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Wood was born Feb. 4, 1950, in Lexington, Missouri, to Roman M. and Sue Rudell (Wesmolan) Short. She enjoyed cooking, especially pies, playing bingo and scratch-offs.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Watkins, of Grand Rivers; three sons, Bradley Shane Wood (Babi), of Smithland, Dustin Wood (Kayla), of Smithland, and Jamie Wood, of Grand Rivers; sisters, Leslie “Sugar” Baugus, of Reidland and Loretta Link, of Paducah; grandchildren, Austin Watkins (Chelsey), Kayla Jacobs, Bradley Cole Wood (Jenna), Landan Wood, Sydnie Wood, Elijah King and Chloe Wood; and one great-grandchild, Eli Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Gaines of Tiline; brothers, Norman Short and Ivan Short; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem with Josh Bumpus officiating.
Friends may visit with family from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Memorial condolences may be left online at boyd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.