Brenda Jean Lee-Jones, 70, of Paducah, died at 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former retailer at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Jones, Jr.; one son, William Lee; three daughters, Felicia Lee, Tisha Lee and Timyata Renee’ Clark, all of Paducah; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Julius Williams of Woodbridge, Virginia; one step-brother, Willey Reed of Charleston, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Lamont Williams; two sisters and one brother. Her parents were Julius Ted Williams and Bertha Mae Clark Williams.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Revs. Henrietta Owens and Veronica Dunigan officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
