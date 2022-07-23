Brenda Lee (Green) Hayden, 78, of Paducah passed away at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Hayden was a homemaker and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy Louis (Rhonda) Hayden of Paducah, Christopher Joseph (Wendy) Hayden of Paducah; two daughters, Mellanie Denise (Stephen) Maldonado of Gallatin, Tennessee, Janet Leigh (Thomas) Voigt of Paducah; two foster sons, Daniel (Sara) Watson of Paducah, Joseph (Kara) Watson of Paducah; one brother, James Larry Green of Paducah; 14 grandchildren, Daniel McClain, Amanda Maldonado, Hayden Parks, Trevor Hayden, Chance Shaw, Brady Hayden, Lilly Hayden, Drew Hayden, Travis Hayden, May Hayden, Taylor Croft, Hannah Scillion, Waylon Watson, Chase Watson; and five great-grandchildren, Aidyn McClain, Lincoln Croft, Hawkins Croft, Miller Croft and Piper Scillion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Louis Hayden; parents, James R. Green and Robbie Lee Brown.
Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Father Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 8433, Paducah, KY 42002-8433.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
