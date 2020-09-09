LOCKPORT, La. — Brenda LeBlanc McClintock, 74, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Mathews on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Mousseau, Shelia McClintock and Dana (Kevin) Morvant; grandchildren, Lonnie Chiasson, Jr., Brady Morvant and Casper (Aurora) Morvant; sister, Beryl Rivet; niece, Nicole Rivera.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel “Danny” McClintock; parents, Eunice “Nis” and Vivian Orgeron LeBlanc.
Brenda was a beloved nurse, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to thank South Lafourche Nursing & Rehab, Notre Dame Hospice, & St. Anne Hospital for the loving care she received.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
