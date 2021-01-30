ARLINGTON — Brenda Kaye Terry Summers, 74, of Arlington, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Brenda was born on Nov. 24, 1946, to the late Hollis and Anna Vaughn Terry. She was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell. Brenda loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her dogs and enjoyed watching NBA and Kentucky basketball on TV.
Brenda is survived by her two daughters, Laura Summers of Bardwell and Emily Dunn of Arlington; one sister, Gene Morgan of Bardwell; three grandchildren, Derek Curtsinger (Nakisha) of Louisville, Trevor Gourley (Alisha) of Fulton, and Rachel Dunn of Arlington; three great-grandchildren, Caiden Curtsinger, Joelle Gourley, and Logan Summers; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Crowley, and her parents.
A graveside service for Brenda will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery with Rev. Mark Burnett officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Brenda Kaye Summers to Mississippi Baptist Church in c/o “Operation Christmas Child” PO Box 277, Bardwell, KY 42023.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
