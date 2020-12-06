Brenda Kaye Scott, 79, of Paducah, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Scott was born in Paducah on August 23, 1941. She was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of Gospel Mission Church. She loved her family and was a devoted fan of Kentucky Wildcats.
Surviving is her two children, Julie Scott (Jeff) Adams of Ferdinand, Indiana, and Joe Ed (Denise) Scott of Paducah; siblings, Patricia Coryell (Eugene) Adams of Paducah, George (Sheryl) Coryell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sam (Connie) Coryell of Springfield, Missouri; Donna Coryell of Paducah; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morrison and Oma Riley Coryell; one son, David Allen Scott; one sister, Anita Coryell Adams Shelton; and one brother, Eddie Coryell.
Services will be private due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
