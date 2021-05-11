SALEM — Brenda Kaye Bradford, 66, of Salem, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Bradford was born on April 8, 1955 in Marion. She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling and being with family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Bradford of Salem; son, Scotty Allen Kirk (Christina) of Salem; mamaw to Jacob Simmons; daughter, Michelle Nesbitt of Franklin; mamaw to Jasmine Jackson; sisters, Christine Hunter of Salem, Wanda Damron of Salem, and Charlotte Keen of Salem; grandchildren, Scoti LeAnn Jones (Kyle), Matthew Elliott Nesbitt, Jennifer Kaye Overbey (Clay), and Terry Allen Kirk; great-grandchildren, Hayden Cole Jones, Xander Elliott Jones, Westinn Grace Overbey, and Riley Kaye Overbey; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Kirk; brother, Charles “Sonny” Harris; infant twin sisters, and her parents, Roy and Grace (Miller) Harris.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, in Salem with Rev. Troy Newcomb to officiate. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolence may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
