LEDBETTER — Brenda Kay McKenzie, 76, of Ledbetter, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Brenda was retired from the health care industry where she worked as a CNA and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She also enjoyed drinking cokes with peanuts and smoking cigarettes.
Surviving are her three sons, Mark (Emilee) McKenzie of Ledbetter and Jethro (Dee) Foley of Grand Rivers, and Eddie McKenzie of Paducah; two sisters, Glenda Sholar and Dottie Brown; two brothers, Ronald Calhoun and Johnie Calhoun; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Vandel McKenzie; her parents, Johnie Calhoun and Aileen Gray Calhoun; one brother, Richard Calhoun; one son, Michael McKenzie; and one grandson, Jacob McKenzie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
