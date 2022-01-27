METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brenda Kay Herring, 78, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Metropolis.
Brenda was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and working crossword puzzles. Brenda was a loving person and loved her family.
Surviving are her two daughters, Katherine Herring, of Metropolis and Angela Herring Cook, of Metropolis; two brothers, Fred (Katherine Sue) Russell, of Metropolis; Greg (Denise) Russell, of Metropolis; one grandson, Jared Cook, of Canada; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles “Buddy” Herring; her parents, Stanley and Helen Russell; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Hettie Herring.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Darian Rottman officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her honor to: M.D. Anderson Cancer Research at www.mdanderson.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
