BENTON — Brenda Joyce Hodges, 76 of Benton, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, of natural causes.
She was born Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Walter English and the late Earlene (Donohoo) English. She was a graduate of North Marshall High School. She worked for a short time as a secretary at Penwalt in Calvert City, where she met her late husband of 52 years, Jimmie Ray Hodges.
Brenda was well known in the community from working at Nelson’s Pharmacy on the court square where she worked the soda fountain, serving many people, taco salads, and sandwiches, and what she would become best known for....her Potato Soup. After the closure of the pharmacy, she continued to work at CVS as a cashier until her passing, where she was still able to interact with the community that she loved.
She became a Kentucky Colonel for her contributions and organization of the National Day of Prayer and continued to show her love for her community by volunteering and making Potato Soup every holiday season to serve at the town’s “Dickens Christmas” in the Alley. She was an active member at the Briensburg Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Hodges, wife Jennifer, of Paducah, Lisa Bess, husband Harold, of Idaho Springs, Colorado, Tabitha Medlin, husband Rick, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Barbara Hodges, husband Lynn Straub, of Idaho Springs, Colorado, James Benjamin Hodges, wife Tamara, of Wingo, and Dustin Hodges, wife Krista of Benton; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ray Hodges; parents, Walter and Earlene English; sister, Shirley Hallmark; brother, Gary English; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Briensburg Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Walker officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Briensburg Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Briensburg Baptist Church, 891 Briensburg Road Benton.
Collier Funeral Home is serving the Hodges family.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Donations are accepted at www.JDRF.org or via mail at JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.
