METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brenda Jean Harrington, 67, of Metropolis, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse at Massac Memorial Hospital and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Eugene Harrington; three daughters, Me’Lissa Evans, Heather Spurlin and Lyndsay Swader; a stepdaughter, Felicia Parr; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Herron, Patricia Sanders, Debra Shipley and Roberta Roper; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, David Harrington; and five brothers. Her parents were Cecil Milburn Smith and Opal Frances (Irby) English.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with her family officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.