DELAND, Fla. — Brenda Gail Wilson Wooley, 82, formerly of Paducah, died March 5, 2023, in DeLand, Florida. She leaves behind a volume of treasured writings and a passionate and lingering hatred for Donald Trump. Brenda died peacefully in her sleep after a long illness and would have wanted it to happen no other way.

Brenda was born on August 5, 1940, in rural Carlisle County, Kentucky, and was given her very first bath by her two grandmothers. There she grew up with her nine siblings among the tall cottonwoods, enjoying the best dang fried chicken ever made on the planet on the regular.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Wooley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In