DELAND, Fla. — Brenda Gail Wilson Wooley, 82, formerly of Paducah, died March 5, 2023, in DeLand, Florida. She leaves behind a volume of treasured writings and a passionate and lingering hatred for Donald Trump. Brenda died peacefully in her sleep after a long illness and would have wanted it to happen no other way.
Brenda was born on August 5, 1940, in rural Carlisle County, Kentucky, and was given her very first bath by her two grandmothers. There she grew up with her nine siblings among the tall cottonwoods, enjoying the best dang fried chicken ever made on the planet on the regular.
Brenda graduated from Carlisle County High School in 1958 and attended Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, Kentucky, where she met her first husband and current partner, Carroll Clinton. Together they moved to Chicago, Illinois, and then to Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, where they both worked for the Illinois Agricultural Association for many years.
Brenda retired at the age of 62 after stints working for the City of Paducah, USEC, West Kentucky Allied Services, and sometimes for her father at the Carlisle County Courthouse.
Brenda is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Clinton (who will be grieving approximately forever) and her partner, Tammy Sills; Brenda’s partner, Carroll Clinton; one grandson, Jeremy Chase Monical and his wife, Brittany; and two great grandchildren, Noah Benjamin Turner and Kamryn Elizabeth Monical. She is survived her mother, Evelyn Wilson, as well as by her siblings, Patsy Burgess, Mary Ellen Thomason (Joe), Ted Wilson (Jan), Gina Wilson Diesel (John), Tony Wilson (Kim), Eva Wilson Walker (Tim), and Tom Wilson. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy J. Wilson, and her brothers, Terry and Tim Wilson.
A private celebration of Brenda’s life will be held August 5, 2023, her birthday, in Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://act.alz.org.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of local arrangements.
