Brenda Gail (Tolbert) Taylor, 61, of Paducah, passed away at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Taylor was formerly employed with Schroeder Publishing and a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gerry Taylor of Paducah; two sons, Chris (Angela) Taylor of Paducah, Brock (Keri) Taylor of Paducah; one brother, James Edward Tolbert of Topeka, Kansas; five sisters, Libby Bobo of Paducah, Glenda Hawkins of Sacramento, Linda (Tolbert) Allinder of Eddyville, Janet Hartman of Florida, Carol (Tolbert) Vance of Mayfield; four grandchildren; Katy Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Joslyn Taylor, Lucas Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Cecil Tolbert and Marjorie (Rice) Ellis; two brothers, Gary Wayne Tolbert and Harold Joe Tolbert.
Drive-by visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. Graveside services will follow at Rosebower Cemetery in Reidland.
In her memory, the family will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Starfish Orphan Ministry, 1000 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
