Brenda Kaye Boaz Funk, 70, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital

Mrs. Funk formerly worked at Kmart and McDonald’s.

Surviving is her husband, David Funk of Paducah; a son, David Funk Jr. of Paducah; a sister, Jan Hymer of Paducah; a brother, John Boaz of Sebring, Florida; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Boaz; and a brother.

Friends may visit the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Creatures Great and Small, 201 Woodview Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 19
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, August 19, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
