Brenda Kaye Boaz Funk, 70, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital
Mrs. Funk formerly worked at Kmart and McDonald’s.
Surviving is her husband, David Funk of Paducah; a son, David Funk Jr. of Paducah; a sister, Jan Hymer of Paducah; a brother, John Boaz of Sebring, Florida; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Boaz; and a brother.
Friends may visit the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Creatures Great and Small, 201 Woodview Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
