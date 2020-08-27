Brenda Faye Rudolph, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 2:01 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence.
Mr. Rudolph was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Kara Roberts of Paducah; two brothers, Van Rudolph of Calvert City, Glenn Rudolph of Hardin; sister, Lindy Sue Barrett of Calvert City; one granddaughter, Natalee Hicks of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervy Reed and Boverta (Beasley) Rudolph.
There will be no services or visitation held at this time.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
