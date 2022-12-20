Brenda Faye Parker Riley Lofton, 64, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Lofton was a longtime member of Wice Baptist Church. She was a great cook and retired as a cook from the Paducah Independent School System. She loved her family, friends, and all animals, especially her dog, Bella. Brenda was a kind, loving woman, always happy and helping others. She had a great sense of humor and a take charge personality.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Dwayne Lofton of Paducah; two sons, Jason Eric Riley of Paducah and Derrik William Riley (Darla) of Paducah; one grandson, Jordan Riley; a sister, Kay Copeland (Mike) of Paducah; a step-daughter, Mandi Lofton of Carnack, Illinois; a step-grandson, Xavier Lofton.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Ivorine Ellegood and Carmen and Bessie Parker. Her parents were James Edward Parker and Virginia Levon Parker Vowell.
Per Brenda’s request, there will be no public visitation or service.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the Lofton family requests donations be made to, McCracken County Humane Society 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
