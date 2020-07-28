LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brenda Dawn Foster, 61, passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas, under the care of her children, on July 23, 2020. Brenda was born on November 23, 1958, in West Hamlin, West Virginia. She was very close to her mother, Sue Hatfield, and was raised within the “village” of the Hatfield family. She often boasted that she had the absolute best childhood in the world in Ranger, West Virginia, and she diligently worked to create the same for her two children in Paducah, Kentucky.
Brenda was a dedicated and loving mother as well as a tireless social worker and educator. She treasured her children and her family. As a mother, she was ever thoughtful, always present, and often fierce in her steadfast dedication. For her children, she was a source of early empowerment and daily encouragement.
She preached that knowledge was power, and to “seek first to understand, then to be understood.” She was a patient mother and bore witness to all of her children’s trials and tribulations. Sometimes quietly. Sometimes not so quietly.
She was an avid reader, and as it turns out, a collector, of all things interesting and educational (especially if elephant-related). She felt she was born to be a social worker and spent a lifetime fighting for those in need. She loved to love people, and she nurtured and adored children above all.
She could often be found at work, long after she had “meant to leave”. There was never enough time in the day to give to her veterans, patients, friends, and of course her dogs.
She will be sorely missed as a source for words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort. She never hesitated to share the truth, whether you wanted to hear it or not. As was often said, she had a big mouth for such a small person.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity and wit, her West Virginia charm. Similarly, no one would be surprised to know of the incredible grace, positivity, and kindness she displayed in her final days. Her immense faith was a constant throughout her life. She was truly a living example of love and trust in God, and her comfort in death reflected the peace she felt in the knowledge of her destination.
She was the loving mother of Nathan Edward Foster and Sara Elizabeth Foster, who survives her. She was preceded in death by her husband and stubborn, college love, Joel Edward Foster.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Broadway Church of Christ, with a short service to begin at 1 o’clock. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial donations can be made to the India Mission Fund or Walk for Water, two charities she believed in deeply. These donations can be made through Broadway Church of Christ, her long time church home, at P. O. Box 7315, Paducah, KY 42002-7315.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.