Brenda Faye Boyd, 73, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Paducah, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at West Meade Place in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of the Body of Christ Christian Center and was formerly employed as a cashier supervisor at Handy Andy retail store.
She is survived by two sons, Lester B. Boyd IV of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Jermaine Boyd Sr., of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; one daughter, LaToya Boyd, of Madison, Tennessee; six grandchildren; two brothers, Rev. Benny Heady, of West Paducah and Phillip Heady, of Paducah; her stepfather, Owen D. Heady, of Paducah; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester B. Boyd III; her parents, John Rhea and Ruth Titsworth Heady and one sister.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Oakalone Christian Church with Rev. Benny Heady officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
