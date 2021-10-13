Brenda Baucum Gentry, 74, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, in Paducah. In her life, Brenda was a member of the Eagles Club Area 3135 and the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being a grandmother and nana.
Brenda is survived by her two children, Ronnie (Rita) Gentry and Trina Gentry; her sisters, Donna (Charlie) Glisson and Lesha Cunningham; her grandchildren, Toree (Joe) Parrish, Ashton Dawe, Cody Gentry, Alex Gentry, and John Dawson Gentry; and she was a nana to several great grandchildren and to many nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by her long-time life partner, Glenn “Bub” McKendree; her parents, Ronnie and Linda Baucum; her son, John Kevin Gentry; and her brother, Gerry Lynn Baucum.
A memorial visitation will be held on from 1 — 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a 2 p.m. service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.