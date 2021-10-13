Brenda Baucum Gentry, 74, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, in Paducah. In her life, Brenda was a member of the Eagles Club Area 3135 and the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being a grandmother and nana.

Brenda is survived by her two children, Ronnie (Rita) Gentry and Trina Gentry; her sisters, Donna (Charlie) Glisson and Lesha Cunningham; her grandchildren, Toree (Joe) Parrish, Ashton Dawe, Cody Gentry, Alex Gentry, and John Dawson Gentry; and she was a nana to several great grandchildren and to many nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her long-time life partner, Glenn “Bub” McKendree; her parents, Ronnie and Linda Baucum; her son, John Kevin Gentry; and her brother, Gerry Lynn Baucum.

A memorial visitation will be held on from 1 — 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a 2 p.m. service.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Brenda Gentry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Thursday, October 14, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 14
Memorial Service
Thursday, October 14, 2021
1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In