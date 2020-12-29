SMITHLAND — Brandon Matthew Ladd, 44, of Smithland, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Brandon was born November 24, 1976, to Freddie and Linda (Jones) Ladd.
He liked working on the farm, cooking, and enjoyed driving tractors and anything with wheels. Driving semi-trucks were among his favorite activities.
He is survived by his children, Brandon Ladd, Jr. and Alysia Ladd both of Salem; twin sister, Shannon Dowdy (Michael) of Benton; sister, Laurie Beals (Randy) of Milan, Tennessee; brother, Chris Ladd of Paducah; nieces and nephews, Brenna Ladd, Katie Lee, Olivia Ladd, Jacob Beals, Jackson Beals, and Bella Dowdy; and his parents, Freddie and Linda Ladd.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Dyer Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on January 3, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
