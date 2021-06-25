Brandon M. Hawkins, 38, of Paducah, transitioned peacefully on the evening of June 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Brandon was born on March 8, 1983, in Paducah. He is a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High school Class of 2001. Brandon had an artistic soul that enjoyed listening to music, drawing and playing the guitar.
Brandon is survived by his sons, Gary Cainan Wallace and Gavin River Hawkins (mother: Brooke Birchfield); his daughter, Breina Lea Hawkins (mother: Nicole Nelson); his father, Steven Hawkins; his stepmother, Robin Cash; his sisters, Bridget Sheils (Michael) and children, Brittaney Hawkins (Matthew) and children; his grandmother, Frances Hawkins; he is also survived by many caring uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his daughter, Chasey R. Hawkins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Scott Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The Salvation Army, PO Box 569, Paducah, KY 42002-0569.
You can send a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
