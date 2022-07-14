Brandon L. Grubbs, Sr., 42, of Paducah, died at 8:59 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah. He worked at Advance Auto Parts as a general manager.
He is survived by his spouse, Heather Coffie Grubbs; one daughter, Aleczandrea Coffie; two sons, Brandon Grubbs, Jr. and Mason Grubbs; his mother, Wilma Grubbs; his father, Rev. Fred Ford, Sr., all of Paducah; three sisters, Lucretta Grubbs of Clarksville, Tennessee, Stacey Cobb and De’Chenea Lovett; one brother, Fred Ford, Jr. all of Paducah; two grandchildren, grandmother, Colleen Hardy of Brookport, Illinois; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ethelbert Leo and Dorothy Mae Pratt; his grandfather, William Ford, Sr.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Hudson and Rev. Anthony Daniels are officiating. Entombment will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mason Grubbs Scholarship Fund, C/O C-Plant Federal Credit Union, 2501 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of services.
