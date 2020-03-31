KENNER, La. — Brandon Corey Rundles, 30, a resident of Metropolis, Illinois, and formerly of Ballard County, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner.
Born July 2, 1989, to Kenneth Joe Rundles and Lisa Marie Washam Rundles who survive of Lovelaceville, Kentucky, he grew up in Cairo, Illinois, where he was an active and longtime member of the Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center. The family later moved to Ballard County, Kentucky, where he graduated from Ballard County High School and went on to attend the Nashville Auto Diesel College. He was currently employed as an engineer with Ingram Barge Company of Paducah.
On July 26, 2014, he married Brittany Annette Ford, who survives of the home.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Alissa Marie Rundles of the home; two brothers, Christian Blake (Seth) Rundles of Paducah, Kentucky and Chase Evan Rundles of Lovelaceville, Kentucky; his grandparents, Frances Bledsoe Rundles and Yukie T. Washam, both of Cairo; his mother in law, Glenda Jett and his father in law, Kevin Ford, both of Metropolis, Illinois; also a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph H. Rundles, Sr., and Herbert (Duke) Washam.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center in Cairo, Illinois where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Rev. Dr. Larry L. Potts, pastor, will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Spencer Heights Cemetery at Mounds, Illiniois, under the direction of McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be: Alex Washam, Clint Shackles, Kyle Gardner, Chase Rundles, Tanner Calvert and John Ford.
Memorials may be made to: Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center, 10th and Poplar Street, Cairo, IL 62914.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.