Brandi Lynn Fuller (O’Neal), 52, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Brandi was born in Paducah, on Thursday, April 30,1970, to William and Barbara O’Neal. Many knew her as “Tattoo Brandi” in the community, and many tattoo artists in Paducah could credit her with the start of their career. She was a wonderful mother to her children as well as all children who were in need of a loving hand. She loved everyone fully and loved everyone for who they were. She had a heart of gold and truly believed in chasing dreams, and encouraged that in every person she met.

