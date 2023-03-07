Brandi Lynn Fuller (O’Neal), 52, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Brandi was born in Paducah, on Thursday, April 30,1970, to William and Barbara O’Neal. Many knew her as “Tattoo Brandi” in the community, and many tattoo artists in Paducah could credit her with the start of their career. She was a wonderful mother to her children as well as all children who were in need of a loving hand. She loved everyone fully and loved everyone for who they were. She had a heart of gold and truly believed in chasing dreams, and encouraged that in every person she met.
Brandi is survived by her sons, Theo Moon Springs of Oakland, California; River Kye Springs (Taylor) of Paducah; Kendrick Fuller of Paducah; der daughter with four legs, Lucy Lu; and her grandsons, Oliver Stone Springs and Asher Stone Springs.
Brandi is preceded in death by her parents, William O’Neal and Barbara Collins O’Neal.
The family will hold an intimate ceremony in the comfort of a family home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
