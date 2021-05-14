Brandarius Dibiase Hamilton, 21, of Paducah, died at 11:55 a.m. May 4, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church, a delivery expert and a customer service representative at Domino’s Pizza, and also served in the United States Army Kentucky National Guard.
He is survived by his father, Brandon P. Hamilton; his mother, Tanika L. Brown, both of Paducah; two brothers, Devarius Young of Paducah and Mannix Hamilton of Mayfield; a sister, Kiecyn Hamilton of Eddyville; his grandparents, Lula Pearl Brown, Linda R. Hamilton, and David Senter Jr.; his great-grandmother, Lula Mae Brown, all of Paducah; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Evelena Hamilton Jr.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
