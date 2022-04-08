LA CENTER — Brady Thomas Cooper, 51, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Visitation for Mr. Cooper will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.

Funeral services for Mr. Cooper will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with the Rev. Bob Caine officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Cemetery.

