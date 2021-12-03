BOAZ — Bradley “Brad” Watkins, 70, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home.
Bradley was a welder for James Marine for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman. Bradley enjoyed hunting and sitting on the bank fishing whenever he could. He was a jokester and also loved to dance. Bradley was a craftsman who could make just about anything out of metal. His heart belonged to his family. He was also a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Bradley is survived by seven children, Kim (Rev. Glen) Coram, of Metropolis, Scott (Rita) Watkins of Hickory, Jennifer (Richard) Warmowski, of Symsonia, Holly (Keith) Wilson, of Karnak, Sarah (Richard) Norman, of Benton, Rebecca (Amanda) Watkins, of Boaz, and Dustin (Candace) Watkins, of Sedalia; five siblings, Alecia (Wayne) Hayden, of Paducah, Kelly (Sabrina) Watkins, of Clarksville, Fran Scott of Kevil, Jane Reynolds, of McCracken County, and Paula Edwards, of Graves County; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Connie Sue Watkins; his parents, Ray and Mary Watkins; one grandson, Trevyn Wilford; one brother, Jerry Watkins; and one sister, Ina Watkins.
A funeral service for Bradley will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
