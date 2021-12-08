Bradley Bauer, 62, passed away at 5:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Brian Bauer, 63, passed away at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
A joint graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating.
Bradley and Brian were both members of First Baptist Church in Metropolis. Bradley worked for several years at the Ft. Massac Welcome Center. Brian started his 37-year career with Massac Unit 1 in Oct. of 1982 as a custodian at the Massac County High School. He then transferred to the Junior High School, and then to Unity Elementary School, where he would spend the next 31 years until retiring in 2019. Brian was also active in the Massac County Republican Party.
Bradley and Brian are survived by their brother, Bruce Bauer; cousins, Tom and Linda Kerley, Pam and Bobby Lee; and many friends.
Bradley and Brian were preceded in death by their parents, Leon and Florence (Reid) Bauer; grandparents, Stanley and Anna (Lohranz) Bauer and Loren Reid.
Memorials may be made in Bradley and Brian’s names to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.