Brad James, 53, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and a customer service representative for Lynx in Paducah.
James is survived by his wife, Coline Harmon James; three sisters, Nancy James, Pamela James and Janet Martin; and a brother, Jeff James.
His parents were Jim Herbert James and Ethel Harper James.
Friends may call from 2 — 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
There will be no services.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
