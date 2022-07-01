Brad Gasser, 61, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Brad was a security guard at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for many years.
He had a caring heart and a sense of humor that could make anyone smile. He was a family man whose biggest joy in life were his kids. Brad was a member of Symsonia United Methodist Church.
Brad is survived by three children, Charlie Gasser, Brittany (Cassi) Layne and Preslee Gasser, all of Paducah; four sisters, Sharon Bement of Paducah, Karen (Kenny) Wallace of Paducah, Tammy Duff of Paducah, and Laura Hicks of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Brad in death are his parents, George Charles and Rebecca Kay Gasser; and one brother, Van Steven Dailey.
A memorial service for Brad will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
