Brad Castleman, 57, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 11, 2022, after a brief diagnosis of cancer. Visitation will be held at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, with a 7 p.m. Memorial Service.

Brad was born Feb. 16, 1965, in Springfield. He graduated from Joppa High School with honors. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Hahn Air Base in Hahn, West Germany. He was a trained carpenter and could fix about anything. On May 30, 1986 he married the love of his life, Kelley Laird-Castleman.

