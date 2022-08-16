Brad Castleman, 57, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 11, 2022, after a brief diagnosis of cancer. Visitation will be held at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, with a 7 p.m. Memorial Service.
Brad was born Feb. 16, 1965, in Springfield. He graduated from Joppa High School with honors. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Hahn Air Base in Hahn, West Germany. He was a trained carpenter and could fix about anything. On May 30, 1986 he married the love of his life, Kelley Laird-Castleman.
Brad is survived by his wife, Kelley; son, Cody and wife April of Grand Chain; son, Zach and wife Lavonia of Paducah, Kentucky. One of Brad’s greatest blessings was his granddaughter, Jeliza Rose. She brought him immeasurable joy in the short time he was able to spend with her. Brad also leaves one sister, Cathy Collins and husband Kevin; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Tracey Rice; father and mother-in-law, Dean and Peggy Laird of Lone Oak, Kentucky; two nephews, Tony Beck and wife Stacy and Jacob Collins and wife Lexie; two great nephews, Hunter and Ryder Beck; two nieces, Casey Kistler and husband Bryce of Vandalia and Jamey Morris and husband Kyle; three great nieces, Brylee, Carlee and Blakely. Brad also leaves behind several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jane Castleman; and his grandparents, Paul and Mary Davidson and Richard and Georgila Stearns.
Brad had a zest for life and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He and Kelley loved riding his Harley. They participated in many charitable rides and enjoyed time with friends. After having lived in several areas of the US, he made many lifelong friends. Brad had a passion for watching meteor showers, something his dad and sister did as a child and he enjoyed as an adult. He was always available to lend a hand to family and friends in any way he could. Nature brought Brad a lot of enjoyment and peace. Camping, boating, dirt bike riding, mushroom hunting and bird watching are some of his interests. Brad had a big kind heart and soul and always a big ol’ grin.
Special thanks to Kenny Harris and Kelly House for their all of their help during the hardest days when Brad needed his brothers by his side. Your support of him and for the rest of the family will never be forgotten.
Hospice of Southern Illinois provided support in his final days and a huge thank you to Sue Ann Coker for her special, personal kindness. You helped us to survive the unbearable when we needed it the most.
If you wish you make a contribution in his name, please consider the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
