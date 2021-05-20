MAYFIELD — Brad Allen Canter, 52, of Mayfield, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a general manager of Wendy’s in Mayfield.
He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Gwen Enoch Canter of Mayfield; a son, Dane Allen Canter of Paducah; and three daughters, Clare Gwendolyn Canter, Lillie Marie Canter and Mollie James Canter, all of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mary Canter; his grandmother, Dixie Canter; and his grandfather, Bob Enoch.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Dr. Wes Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow in Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations: Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
