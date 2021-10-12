Boyd Lee Pegram of Brookport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 76, surrounded by his family. Boyd was a Christian, husband, father, friend and leader to many throughout his well-lived life.
Boyd was born in Paducah, Kentucky, May 2, 1945, to William Boyd Pegram and Marguerite Louise Pegram. The second of four sons, Boyd grew up with his brothers and a group of “neighborhood boys”, as he referred to them, on Old Mayfield Road in Paducah, graduating from Tilghman High School. Following high school, Boyd enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam.
Following Vietnam, Boyd married Sharon Marie Pegram in 1968 and built a home outside of Brookport, in 1970 in the community of Unionville. Boyd and Sharon raised two sons and a daughter, Shane, Sean and Ginger, from this home and remained there throughout his life. Boyd retired from Honeywell, in Metropolis.
Boyd’s many hobbies included motorcycles, hunting, fishing and shooting. While these hobbies were a large part of his life, there was nothing that he loved more than his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by his family, including eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. It wasn’t uncommon to find Boyd sitting in his recliner next to the window, bible open in his lap, taking notes. Boyd was a member of Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Unionville. Boyd also spent 10 years, 2010 to 2020, volunteering at Lifeline Recovery Center, teaching men’s bible studies, serving on their board, and completing various other volunteer duties.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, William Boyd Pegram and Marguerite Louise Pegram, and his older brother, Fleetwood Pegram.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Marie Pegram; children, Shane Lee Pegram, Sean Ray Pegram, and Ginger Marie Taylor; their spouses, Heather Pegram and Jennifer Pegram; grandchildren, Jacob Pegram, Lane Pegram, Isaac Pegram, Olivia Pegram, Boyd Pegram, Madalyn Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Lacey Taylor; and great grandchild, Kaleah Pegram.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Steve and Theresa Shauf officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Boyd’s life can make donations to Lifeline Recovery Center, 2806 Morgan Lane, Paducah, KY 42001. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Pegram, Sean Pegram, Jacob Pegram, Lane Pegram, Tim Bellamy, Jason Reichert.
