LEDBETTER — Bonnie Rae Webb-Smith, 81, of Ledbetter, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a brother, Terry Anderson, of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Allen Smith; a son, Jeffrey Webb; a sister; and a half-brother. Her parents were Guy Irvin and Hazel Bernice Anderson.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the La Center City Cemetery.
The family has asked that expressions of sympathy be made in memory of Bonnie Webb-Smith to Autism Speaks: 1 E. 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
