Bonnie S. Calvert, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her home. She was retired from Aramark Company at Western Baptist Hospital after 22 years. Bonnie attended Victory Worship Center since 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Bobby Calvert. Her parents were Ardell McAlpin-father and Clara McAlpin-mother. Grandparents were Cook and Minnie Underwood and John and Mollie McAlpin.
Bonnie is survived by Thomas (Carolyn) Pool, Richard (Pam) Pool, Tammy R. Pool, Heather Pool and special grandson Kingsley John Pool; one sister, Jean (Willis) Dawson of Paducah; three brothers, William (Peggy) McAlpin, Raymond (Linda) McAlpin and George (Diane) McAlpin all of Mayfield; five granddaughters, two grandsons and three great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Guest are invited back to Victory Worship Center for a dinner on North Friendship Road in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
