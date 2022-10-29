Bonnie R. Cannon, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

She was born on May 5, 1940 in Paducah to the late Noah Walter Wedeking and Alma Louise Mittendorf Wedeking. Bonnie was retired from U.S.E.C. where she was senior administrative assistant, and from Massac County High School. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Baptist Health Paducah Auxiliary, Eastern Star and was a Kentucky Colonel.

