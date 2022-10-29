Bonnie R. Cannon, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on May 5, 1940 in Paducah to the late Noah Walter Wedeking and Alma Louise Mittendorf Wedeking. Bonnie was retired from U.S.E.C. where she was senior administrative assistant, and from Massac County High School. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Baptist Health Paducah Auxiliary, Eastern Star and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Claude T. “Tom” Cannon; daughter, Sara Jane Brown and husband, Chris, of Paducah; and son, Greg Thomas Cannon of Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Justin Ramer officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; or to the Baptist Health Foundation Paducah, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Cannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
