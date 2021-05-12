Bonnie Lynn Carrigan, 63, of Paducah, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born in Louisville, on August 3, 1957, to the late Billy Leon Barriger and Betty Holland Barriger. Bonnie graduated from Morehead State University in 1978 with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. She was a registered nurse for the Oncology Associates of West Kentucky and Superior Care Home. Bonnie was the first Director of Nursing for the St. Nicholas Family Clinic of Paducah. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, James D. Carrigan; two daughters, Kellie Lynn Oliver of Paducah and Katie Carrigan of Louisville; son, Tim Carrigan of Lexington; two sisters, Betsy Lindsay of Louisville and Barbara Snyder of Naples, Florida; two brothers, Bob Barriger of Carmel, Indiana, and Bill Barriger of Louisville; grandson, Jame Dissell of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tony Raney officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.