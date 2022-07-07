Bonnie Lou (Crowley) Kortz, 78, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and going to ballgames to watch her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Charles “Unc” Kortz of Paducah; three daughters, Karen (John) Tyler of Mayfield, Sharon (Bill) Duke of Shepherdsville, Carla (Steve) Shaw of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Duke, Kayla (Justin) Armstrong, Jacob Tyler, Austin (Alexandra) Shaw, Hannah Shaw, Zach (Morghen) Tyler, Taylor Duke; three great grandchildren, Nora Armstrong, Preslee Shaw, Isabella Shaw; and one great grandson on the way, Baby Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Crowley and Eva (Boaz) Crowley.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home and from 10- 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Prayers will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Tyler, Austin Shaw, Zach Tyler, Justin Armstrong, Dalton Chandler, and Jason Rodgers.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
